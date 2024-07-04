Andy Moran steps down as Leitrim football manager

ANDY MORAN HAS stepped down from his role as Leitrim senior football manager after three years in charge.

The Mayo great steered the county to promotion to Division 3 of the National Football League this year.

He led Leitrim to just their sixth ever appearance at Croke Park, but they fell short to Laois in the Division 4 final.

They later exited the Tailteann Cup at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

Leitrim GAA announced Moran’s departure in a lengthy, heartfelt statement this evening. He also served as U20 manager this year.

“Leitrim GAA Management Committee has been regretfully informed this evening by Senior Team Manager Andy Moran of his decision to step down from his position after three years in charge of our Senior Footballers,” the statement reads.

“We wish to earnestly thank Andy for taking on the role and delivering on his promise to do his utmost to improve our fortunes, which we believe he certainly has done. He departs leaving us in a much improved position.

“We thank him for all the personal sacrifices of his time he has made on our behalf and we wish him and his family the very best in his future endeavours.”

“It’s with a heavy heart that I leave the role but feel it’s the right thing to do at this time,” Moran added.

“After the team gained promotion to Allianz League Division 3 in 2024, I feel now the Leitrim Senior Footballers are moving to a new phase of their development. What is required in my opinion is someone to commit fully for another three years. My three years with Leitrim have been a complete joy.”

Leitrim GAA say the process of appointing a new manager will be “considered in due course”.