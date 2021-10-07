Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 7 October 2021
Advertisement

Andy Moran in the running for Leitrim job but 'it's not a done deal'

The interview process is still underway according to Leitrim chairman Enda Stenson.

Kevin O'Brien
By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 9:27 AM
8 minutes ago 130 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5566307
2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran.
2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ANDY MORAN IS in the race to become the next Leitrim senior football manager but a final decision has yet to be made.

The Leitrim county board have spoken to a number of candidates for the vacancy left by Terry Hyland, however the interview process is still ongoing according to chairman Enda Stenson. 

It had been reported that Mayo legend Moran was set to be appointed as Hyland’s replacement, while former Galway boss Kevin Walsh and ex-Dublin coach Declan Darcy were also linked with the role. 

“It’s not a done deal,” Stenson said about reports Moran was set to take charge.

“That’s the thing,” he told The42. “People put it out that it was a done deal, but it’s not a done deal. When it’s a done deal it’ll be said. If it’s him, great. If it’s not, it’ll be somebody else.

“We have a managerial vacancy and we’re discussing with people. I simply cannot tell you because it’s totally in the hands of the people we’re interviewing and talking to. It’s nearly impossible to know. I’d love if we could have it done because (club) championships are coming to a close and it’s time.  

“There’s other people involved but their names didn’t emerge. Some of them did emerge and some of them didn’t. That’s the way it is. Hopefully (we’ll know) sooner rather than later.

“We have a committee in place and they’re the ones that are doing it. You have to have an outside committee that can come and recommend somebody to us and we can bring it to our executive of the county board and that’s what’ll happen.”

Moran is joint-manager with his native Ballaghaderreen since January. The 37-year-old, who retired from inter-county duty in 2019, has also been linked with the Longford job in recent weeks. 

Stenson said a number of the contenders are still involved in club championships, which has delayed the process. 

“The managers that we’re interviewing are involved with clubs and they don’t want to be totally (confirmed)…until that’s over. That’s an issue. 

“I know that Andy Moran’s Ballaghadereen are still in the championship in Mayo. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s at the interview stage. I’m certain they have interviews done, some but not all,” he added.

Stenson is optimistic an appointment will be made “in the next couple of weeks”.

Hyland stepped down as a manager after three years in charge following Leitrim’s 24-point los to Mayo in the Connacht SFC in July.

He led Leitrim to promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League in 2019, but they suffered relegation the following year and lost all three league games in 2021.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie