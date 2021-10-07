Andy Moran in the running for Leitrim job but 'it's not a done deal'

ANDY MORAN IS in the race to become the next Leitrim senior football manager but a final decision has yet to be made.

The Leitrim county board have spoken to a number of candidates for the vacancy left by Terry Hyland, however the interview process is still ongoing according to chairman Enda Stenson.

It had been reported that Mayo legend Moran was set to be appointed as Hyland’s replacement, while former Galway boss Kevin Walsh and ex-Dublin coach Declan Darcy were also linked with the role.

“It’s not a done deal,” Stenson said about reports Moran was set to take charge.

“That’s the thing,” he told The42. “People put it out that it was a done deal, but it’s not a done deal. When it’s a done deal it’ll be said. If it’s him, great. If it’s not, it’ll be somebody else.

“We have a managerial vacancy and we’re discussing with people. I simply cannot tell you because it’s totally in the hands of the people we’re interviewing and talking to. It’s nearly impossible to know. I’d love if we could have it done because (club) championships are coming to a close and it’s time.

“There’s other people involved but their names didn’t emerge. Some of them did emerge and some of them didn’t. That’s the way it is. Hopefully (we’ll know) sooner rather than later.

“We have a committee in place and they’re the ones that are doing it. You have to have an outside committee that can come and recommend somebody to us and we can bring it to our executive of the county board and that’s what’ll happen.”

Moran is joint-manager with his native Ballaghaderreen since January. The 37-year-old, who retired from inter-county duty in 2019, has also been linked with the Longford job in recent weeks.

Stenson said a number of the contenders are still involved in club championships, which has delayed the process.

“The managers that we’re interviewing are involved with clubs and they don’t want to be totally (confirmed)…until that’s over. That’s an issue.

“I know that Andy Moran’s Ballaghadereen are still in the championship in Mayo.

“It’s at the interview stage. I’m certain they have interviews done, some but not all,” he added.

Stenson is optimistic an appointment will be made “in the next couple of weeks”.

Hyland stepped down as a manager after three years in charge following Leitrim’s 24-point los to Mayo in the Connacht SFC in July.

He led Leitrim to promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League in 2019, but they suffered relegation the following year and lost all three league games in 2021.

