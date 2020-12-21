Ringrose, Sexton and Doris ruled out of St Stephen's Day clash with Munster

Garry Ringrose leaving the field during Leinster's win against Northampton Saints on Saturday.

Garry Ringrose leaving the field during Leinster's win against Northampton Saints on Saturday.

THERE’S MIXED NEWS on the injury front for Leinster today as Leo Cullen’s side turn their attention to the Guinness Pro14 clash with Munster on St Stephen’s Day.

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out after picking up another jaw injury in Saturday’s win against Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Ringrose, who had only just returned from an absence caused by a broken jaw, will require further assessment before a timeline on his recovery can be issued.

Rhys Ruddock and Harry Byrne are also being assessed. Ruddock sustained a rib injury against Northampton, while a back issue arose for Byrne during the warm-up.

Jimmy O’Brien, who was unable to be reintroduced after being withdrawn for a head injury assessment, is now following the graduated return-to-play protocols.

On a more positive note, Jack Conan and Ed Byrne will both be back in full training this week after overcoming their respective neck and calf injuries.

Johnny Sexton (dead leg) and Caelan Doris (calf), who are managing minor injuries, will definitely miss Saturday’s game at Thomond Park as they observe a week off as per the IRFU’s player management strategy.

There are no new updates on the injuries to Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), James Lowe (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).