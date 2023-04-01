Joshua outclasses Franklin to return to winning ways

ANTHONY JOSHUA REBOUNDED from back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk with an emphatic if uninspiring points victory over American Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena.

The three judges scored the contest in favour of the England’s former heavyweight beltholder with cards of 118-111, 117-111 x2, more than enough for ‘AJ’ to improve his record to 25-3 (22KOs).

Joshua, who again switched trainers for this comeback — this time from Robert Garcia to 2017 Ring Magazine’s Trainer of the Year, American Derrick James — was competing for the first time in 12 fights without a world title on the line.

‘The 989 Assassin’ Franklin, previously 21-1 (14KOs), had suffered his sole career defeat — a contentious majority decision — at the hands of former Joshua and world-title challenger Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena in November.

Joshua banked the first seven rounds behind an improved jab, sporadically testing the chin of Franklin with right hands behind it. The American was a constant danger, however, unleashing the odd flurry behind right-hand counters as he attempted to lure Joshua into a mistake.

This made for a suspenseful chess match during which full-blooded action was rare, and one in which Joshua was typically a move ahead.

From eight onwards, the bout threatened to be spoiled by constant clinching from Franklin, but he landed one thudding right hand in the ninth which drew gasps from the home crowd. Joshua wore it well, and the boxing match became more of a fight.

Joshua’s legs were stiffened by another Franklin right in the 10th but he himself was beginning to detonate bigger shots on his opponent including right uppercuts on the inside, one of which appeared to briefly shake the Michigan man.

Joshua ripped Franklin with a left hook to the body in the 11th which gave the visiting fighter pause for thought and he ultimately cruised his way through further spurts of action to the finish.

There was an unusual blemish after the bell as both fighters engaged in a sort of stand-up wrestle, with Franklin’s S&C coach Lorenzo Adams pushing Joshua and kicking off a minor skirmish in which no further punches were thrown.

Joshua shook hands with both Franklin and Adams, and his performance on the mic was far more measured than the chaos that broke out following his rematch defeat to Usyk.

Closer to home this evening, Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley took to the ring at Dublin’s National Stadium and also returned to winning ways, outpointing replacement opponent Gabor Gorbics 100-90 over 10 rounds.

It was Quigley’s first fight since his world-title defeat to Demetrius Andrade during which he broke his jaw in November 2021, and his first victory in almost two years.

The 31-year-old Quigley, a former European champion and World Championship silver medalist in an Irish vest, improved his record to 20-2(14KOs).