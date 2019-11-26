This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Turkish side Demirspor announce early end to Anthony Stokes' contract

The Irish striker is now looking for a fifth club since January 2018.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 8:09 PM
File photo of Anthony Stokes.
Image: Alan Rennie
Image: Alan Rennie

IRISH INTERNATIONAL ANTHONY Stokes has had his contract with Turkish side Adana Demirspor terminated. 

In a brief statement published on social media, the club said that Stokes’ contract has been terminated as a result of a decision taken by the club’s board of directors. 

It means that Stokes will not see out the two-year deal he signed with the club in July, and leaves with a single goal scored for the club in six appearances. 

Stokes last played in Britain with Hibernian in 2018, and has since lined out for Greek side Apollon Smyrni and Tractor S.C. of Iran. 

Apollon, however, terminated Stokes’s contract in 2018, alleging that the player went AWOL in failing to turn up to training without explanation. 

Stokes then moved onto Tractor in Iran, where he worked under former Liverpool and Wales striker John Toshack. 

He scored eight goals in his first 11 league games for the club and signed a two-year contract in November 2018, but left the following summer for Turkey. 

His stint at Demirspor has proved brief, too, and leaves them 10th in the Turkish second division. 

Stokes is now on the look-out for a fifth club since January 2018. 

