Ravenous Cats polish off Antrim without fuss

Kilkenny: 5-31

Antrim: 3-20

KILKENNY SERVED NOTICE that they would not be taking any challenge lightly this year when they gorged on goals against Antrim here in Corrigan Park.

After four minutes the scoreline was 2-2 to 0-1 in favour of the visitors.

In a pattern that would repeat itself consistently, Alan Murphy caught the Antrim puckout and it was worked through Tom Phelan and John Donnelly before Martin Keoghan drilled to the net.

Advertisement

With the benefit of the wind, goalkeeper Eoin Murphy let a puckout fly and TJ Reid’s marker Ryan McGarry did not follow him out the field. He caught the puckout, made a bit of run and finished superbly.

Keoghan would help himself to another two goals before the end of the first half to complete his hat-trick, while Kilkenny compiled 4-16 to 1-7 by the break.

Antrim hit 1-3 in an eight minute period at the start to leave a goal in it, but their challenge tailed off with the difference in anticipation, first-touch and aerial power painfully obvious.

More to follow…

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.