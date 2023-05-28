Westmeath relegated from Leinster Championship after defeat to Antrim

Antrim 4-24

Westmeath 1-19

ANTRIM CLAIMED THEIR first victory of this year’s Leinster hurling campaign at the most critical time as they had 14 points to spare over Westmeath in Mullingar.

The result, coupled with Wexford’s dramatic win at home to Kilkenny, relegates Westmeath back down to the Joe McDonagh Cup. It is a cruel and shocking reversal for Westmeath, just a week on from their stunning comeback win away to Wexford.

Antrim, meanwhile, have preserved their top-tier status.

Antrim got off to a terrific start with two early goals, trailed by two at the break, but powered on in the second half to run out convincing winners, retaining their Leinster senior hurling championship status for 2024.

Conal Cunning got the ball rolling as he raised a green flag after seven minutes and Conor Johnston got in on the scoring act in the 12th minute for Antrim’s second strike to the net.

Westmeath responded to the concession of the first goal to draw level but the second one left them adrift at 2-2 to 0-5. That gap had moved out to seven, 2-6 to 0-5, by the 21st minute as Niall McKenna, Seaan Elliott and Conal Cunning were all on target.

Latest | #LeinsterChampionship R5

Full Time

An Iarmhí: 1-19(22)

Aontroim: 4-24(36)



Antrim win and stay in the Leinster Championship! pic.twitter.com/TB1UWMzwjd — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 28, 2023

Westmeath recovered impressively, energised by a goal from Owen McCabe on 31, a passage of play that saw Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott shown a black card. They built on that through Ciaran Doyle, who hit six first-half points, and were in front 1-12 to 2-7 at the interval.

Antrim drew level quickly in the second half and then hit the front courtesy of Cunning, 2-11 to 1-13, four minutes into that period.

Darren Gleeson’s men pushed to five clear by the three-quarter mark, 2-17 to 1-15, and then rounded off the day with two late goals to confirm their success. Eoin O’Neill struck one and James McNaughton hit the fourth.