Tomás Albornoz starts at 10 for the Pumas. Tom Maher/INPHO
Argentina name team for Dublin meeting with Lions

Hooker Julian Montoya will captain the Pumas at the Aviva Stadium.
12.30pm, 18 Jun 2025

ARGENTINA HEAD COACH Felipe Contepomi has named his team for Friday’s clash with the British and Irish Lions in Dublin [KO 8pm, TG4/Sky Sports].

Santiago Carreras starts at fullback, with Rodrigo Isgro and Ignacio Mendy completing the back three.

Lucio Cinti partners Justo Piccardo in the centre positions. Piccardo starts for the first time, having debuted for Argentina off the bench against Ireland last November.

Tomas Albornoz starts at out-half, with Gonzalo García at scrum-half.

Props Mayco Vivas and Joel Sclavi join Montoya in the Pumas’ front row, with Franco Molina and Pedro Rubiolo named in the second row.

Pablo Matera, Juan Martín Gonzalez and Joaquin Oviedo start in the back row.

Bautista Bernasconi, Boris Wenger, and Simón Benítez Cruz are all in line to make their first appearances for the Pumas if called from the bench.

Andy Farrell is due to name his Lions team at around 2pm today.

Argentina:

  • 15. Santiago Carreras
  • 14. Rodrigo Isgro
  • 13. Lucio Cinti
  • 12. Justo Piccardo
  • 11. Ignacio Mendy
  • 10. Tomas Albornoz
  • 9. Gonzalo García
  • 1. Mayco Vivas
  • 2. Julian Montoya (capt)
  • 3. Joel Sclavi
  • 4. Franco Molina
  • 5. Pedro Rubiolo
  • 6. Pablo Matera
  • 7. Juan Martín Gonzalez
  • 8. Joaquin Oviedo

Replacements:

  • 16. Bautista Bernasconi
  • 17. Boris Wenger
  • 18. Francisco Coria Marchetti
  • 19. Santiago Grondona
  • 20. Joaquín Moro
  • 21. Simón Benitez Cruz
  • 22. Matias Moroni
  • 23. Santiago Cordero
