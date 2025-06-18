Argentina name team for Dublin meeting with Lions

ARGENTINA HEAD COACH Felipe Contepomi has named his team for Friday’s clash with the British and Irish Lions in Dublin [KO 8pm, TG4/Sky Sports].

Hooker Julian Montoya will captain the Pumas at the Aviva Stadium.

Santiago Carreras starts at fullback, with Rodrigo Isgro and Ignacio Mendy completing the back three.

Advertisement

Lucio Cinti partners Justo Piccardo in the centre positions. Piccardo starts for the first time, having debuted for Argentina off the bench against Ireland last November.

Tomas Albornoz starts at out-half, with Gonzalo García at scrum-half.

Props Mayco Vivas and Joel Sclavi join Montoya in the Pumas’ front row, with Franco Molina and Pedro Rubiolo named in the second row.

Pablo Matera, Juan Martín Gonzalez and Joaquin Oviedo start in the back row.

Bautista Bernasconi, Boris Wenger, and Simón Benítez Cruz are all in line to make their first appearances for the Pumas if called from the bench.

Andy Farrell is due to name his Lions team at around 2pm today.

Argentina:

15. Santiago Carreras

14. Rodrigo Isgro

13. Lucio Cinti

12. Justo Piccardo

11. Ignacio Mendy

10. Tomas Albornoz

9. Gonzalo García

1. Mayco Vivas

2. Julian Montoya (capt)

3. Joel Sclavi

4. Franco Molina

5. Pedro Rubiolo

6. Pablo Matera

7. Juan Martín Gonzalez

8. Joaquin Oviedo

Replacements: