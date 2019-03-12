Duc leads home a 1-2-3 for Ireland in Arkle

Paul Townend on Duc Des Genievres wins the second race of the day. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

TWO RACES DOWN, two winners for Willie Mullins.

What a sensational start it has been to the 2019 Cheltenham Festival for Ireland’s champion trainer as 40 minutes after Klassical Dream won the Supreme, Duc Des Genievres landed the Racing Post Arkle by an awesome 13 lengths.

This time it was Paul Townend in the saddle and he enjoyed an armchair ride on the 5-1 shot who stormed up the Cheltenham hill to lead home a 1-2-3 for Ireland as the Joseph O’Brien-trained Us And Them took second and Terence O’Brien’s Articulum was third.

Two races. Two wins for @WillieMullinsNH. Duc Des Genievres wins the @Racing Post Challenge Trophy in fine style… #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/cVHWtbYExs — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 12, 2019

- David Jennings, for more visit the Racing Post

