Armagh shock Kerry to claim first All Ireland final place since 2003

Armagh 1-18

Kerry 1-16

AET

OF ALL THE CHARGES levelled at Armagh and their inability to win close games, they can throw this back in the face of everyone.

In a game when they were four points down at half time, they produced a sensational second half, absorbing Paul Murphy’s goal for Kerry with an opportunist one of their own through Barry McCambridge.

A late scoring spurt put them in front for the first time with three points in three minutes, the last coming from Rian O’Neill.

Dylan Geaney however, was able to reply for Kerry to bring the game to extra-time.

Inspired by the introductions of Stefan Campbell and Jarly Óg Burns for extra-time, the Orchard outscored Kerry four points to two to secure their place in the final against the winners of Galway or Donegal on Sunday.

Scorers for Armagh: Conor Turbitt 0-5 (3f), Barry McCambridge 1-0, Rian O’Neill 0-3, Niall Grimley, Aidan Forker, Stefan Campbell 0-2 each, Peter McGrane, Ross McQuillan, Jarly Óg Burns 0-1 each, Rory Grugan 0-1f.

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 0-4 (2f, 1 mark), Sean O’Shea 0-4 (1f, 1x 45), Paudie Clifford 0-3, Paul Murphy 1-0, Diarmuid O’Connor, Tony Brosnan, Dara Moynihan, Cillian Burke, Dylan Geaney 0-1 each.

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren) 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Barry McCambridge (Clann Eireann) 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

8. Niall Grimley (Madden) 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Oisín Conaty (Tír nan Óg) 11. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen) 12. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)

13. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) 14. Andrew Murnin (Naomh Pól) 15. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann)

Subs:

22. Stefan Campbell (Clann na Gael) for McGrane (HT)

18. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna) for Conaty (49)

20. Aidan Nugent (Cullyhanna) for Crealey (57)

24. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna) for Forker (59)

21. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen) for Murnin (62)

25. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge) for Kelly (ET 1)

23. Shane McPartlan (Clann na Gael) for Turbitt (ET 1)

15. Conor Turbitt for Nugent (ET 10)

10. Conaty for Grugan (ET 15)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian ÓBeaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe) 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 12. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

13. David Clifford (Spa) 14. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare) 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

18. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine) for Moynihan (47)

23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Paul Geaney (47)

25. Dylan Geaney (Dingle) for Brosnan (59)

26. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid) for ÓBeaglaíoich (64)

22. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle) for Joe O’Connor (70)

17. Dylan Casey (Austin Stack) for Tom O’Sullivan (ET 4)

4. Tom O’Sullivan for Foley (ET 9)

24. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare) for Diarmuid O‘Connor (ET 11)

20. Sean O’Brien (Lispole) for Murphy (ET 15)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)