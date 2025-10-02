Armagh All-Ireland winning GAA player pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

ARMAGH ALL-IRELAND WINNER Aidan Nugent today denied a series of sexual assault charges.

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court, the 31-year-old formally entered not guilty pleas to each of the eight charges against him, alleged to have been committed on 17 November last.

Nugent, from the Cullyhanna Road in Newtownhamilton, faces seven charges of sexual assault and one of sexual assault by penetration, alleged to have been committed against a single complainant, in the United States.

It is understood to be the Crown’s case that the alleged offences were committed in the US when the Armagh GAA team had travelled to Miami, Florida, to celebrate the team’s All-Ireland win.

It was Armagh’s first All-Ireland title in 22 years after they clinched victory over Galway at Croke Park in July 2024.

Following the brief arraignment, an exchange between prosecuting counsel Fiona O’Kane and defence KC Kieran Mallon informed the court there would be five witnesses to give evidence in the trial.

Freeing Nugent on continuing bail, Judge Paul Ramsey KC scheduled the trial for 2 March but added that he would review the case on 8 December.

Written by Paul Higgins and posted on TheJournal.ie