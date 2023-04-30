Armagh thrash Down to reach first Ulster final since 2008

Armagh 4-10

Down 0-12

ARMAGH WILL TAKE on Derry in the 2023 Ulster SFC final after Kieran McGeeney’s side hammered Down in Clones.

Despite a mixed performance, the Orchard County had 10 points to spare as they booked their place in a first Ulster final since 2008.

Armagh had 12 different scorers, with Andrew Murnin, Rian O’Neill, Shane McPartlan and Ciaran Mackin supplying the goals.

On a wet afternoon in Clones, Down did manage to take the lead but Murnin’s fisted goal, quickly followed by McPartlan’s brilliant solo effort, saw Armagh take control with a 2-3 to 0-3 lead.

While Down were struggling to claw the lead back and were guilty of shooting some poor wides, they did manage to steady the ship at the other end, and at the half-time break Armagh led 2-4 to 0-6. Yet in the early stages of the second half McGeeney’s side put the game beyond doubt, Mackin getting the last touch to a high ball to score their third goal before O’Neill added the fourth. Armagh will now face Derry in the Ulster SFC final on Sunday 14 May.

