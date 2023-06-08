Armagh and Galway appeal for a bigger stadium than Carrick-on-Shannon

GAA OFFICIALS WILL come under pressure to make a venue switch for the upcoming All-Ireland Group stages game between Armagh and Galway.

The final round of games of the group stages is set for neutral venues, but the decision to take the game on June 18 to Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada is proving unpopular with both counties, due to its capacity of just over 9,000.

Armagh is one of the better-supported football counties and have already attended several games this season in impressive numbers, while the resurgence and run to the All-Ireland final last year has swollen the Galway travelling faithful.

Demand for tickets also completely outstripped supply for the Ulster final. For games against Antrim, Down and Cavan, Armagh fans were able to buy tickets online, but for the provincial final, tickets were distributed through clubs only.

Advertisement

Other venues that could come into consideration include Mullingar, Enniskillen or Pearse Park in Longford town.