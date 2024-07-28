4 talking points after Armagh savour famous win and Galway left devastated

1. A famous win for Armagh

Armagh cannot be accused of avoiding suffering before their sweet moment of success arrived. Over the past two seasons they have lost a series of encounters in the same painful fashion – penalty shootout losses at the hands of Galway, Derry, Monaghan and Donegal. Those defeats deprived them of Ulster titles and All-Ireland quarter-final victories.

Now look at them. They have utterly transformed the mood surrounding their team, the wins over Roscommon and Kerry representing important breakthroughs in All-Ireland ties at Croke Park, before today’s outcome elevated their group to the summit of the game.

For only the second time in their history, and 22 years after their maiden victory, Armagh have been crowned All-Ireland senior champions. In the county’s football communities, they will savour the sight of Sam Maguire this winter.

2. Galway left devastated

For the second time in three seasons, Galway depart All-Ireland final day without the precious piece of silveware they craved. If 2022 could be classed as a learning experience, this defeat will feel altogether more painful. That will stem from losing out narrowly to a team they have consistenly engaged in tight contests with over the last few championships, but also because of the manner of their defeat.

Advertisement

Having moved two points ahead early in the second half, Galway found themselves two down after the concession of Aaron McKay’s goal. There still was sufficient time for them to plot a route to victory but the fact that they only reigstered three points in the last 30-odd minutes of action, will hurt.

They created plenty chances, largely through the terrific displays of Paul Conroy, John Maher and Céin Darcy around the middle, while Cillian McDaid’s influence grew as the second half progressed. Darcy’s 55th minute point left them one adrift, but they hit five shots either wide or short before they added to their scoring tally, and Armagh managed to raid downfield for two vital points in that time frame.

Galway came with another push, Darcy and McDaid pointing, but the equaliser they sought refused to arrive, Shane Walsh dropping a free short and Dylan McHugh hitting the post. After his freescoring brilliance in the 2022 final, this was a difficult afternoon for Walsh as his point-scoring touch eluded him, registering only two scores from seven shots. The early loss of Robert Finnerty through injury was another setback that Galway could not properly absorb.

John Maher and Damien Comer dejected after Galway's defeat. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

3. A crucial goal and the impact of Armagh subs

For only the second time in ten championship games this year, Galway conceded a goal this afternoon. Just like the group stage game in June in Sligo, they shipped the strike against Armagh. That goal last month sparked an Armagh comeback to draw, today’s one was even more damaging as it acted as scoreboard separation on the biggest day of the football calendar.

It felt significant the moment Aaron McKay tipped the ball to the net in the 47th minute. Just like his defensive colleague Barry McCambridge did in the semi-final against Kerry, the Dromintee man surged upfield to produce a game-changing score. The sense of value to that score grew all the more as the game progressed with Galway unable to claw back parity as the goal defined the contest.

Another vital ingredient here was the impact of Armagh’s substitutes in shaping the outcome. Just like the semi-final win over Kerry, they provided a vital push to get Armagh over the line, particularly valuable today given the low-scoring grind the game descended into in the second half.

Stefan Campbell’s incisive break on the left wing paved the way for McKay’s goal. Oisín O’Neill’s booming kick pass set up Niall Grimley for a point. Then O’Neill was on target himself for Armagh’s final point of the game, fed by another replacement Jarly Óg Burns after he broke forward.

4. McGeeney enters an exalted Gaelic football group

22 years after hoisting Sam Maguire into the air as an Armagh player, Kieran McGeeney stood on the pitch and watched one of the players he has guided, emulate his achievement. Two All-Ireland senior wins in Armagh’s history, the influence of McGeeney is unmatched as the captain for the first and manager for the second.

His status as an inspiration and leader within the county is reinforced further by today’s success. This has been a reward for persistence for McGeeney, enjoying this golden moment in his tenth year in charge, a tenure marked by setbacks and being forced to navigate a path through difficult periods. Yet his focus remained clear and just like Brian Lohan last Sunday, an iconic All-Ireland winning player added that same feat as a manager to his personal GAA CV.

On a wider level, McGeeney becomes the sixth man to lift the Sam Maguire as a captain and as a manager, joining glittering figures like Kevin Heffernan, Billy Morgan, Tony Hanahoe, Páidí Ó Sé, and Brian Dooher. A magic feeling as the championship concludes.