Arsenal beat Newcastle to confirm Champions League qualification

ARSENAL BOOKED their place in the Champions League as Declan Rice’s thunderbolt sealed a 1-0 win against top-five rivals Newcastle on Sunday.

Rice’s brilliant second-half strike at the Emirates Stadium guaranteed Arsenal will compete in Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended a five-game winless streak to avoid a nervous last day of the season next weekend, with the battle for top-five places no longer a concern for the Gunners.

Second-placed Arsenal are likely to finish as Premier League runners-up for a third successive season after failing to keep pace with champions Liverpool.

The north Londoners, who lost in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, have now gone five years without a trophy.

Despite another season of frustration for Arsenal, they still look the most likely challengers for Liverpool’s crown next term.

Third-placed Newcastle are above fourth-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference.

Sixth-placed Manchester City would go above Eddie Howe’s team if they avoid defeat in their game in hand at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest, in seventh place, are only one point behind League Cup winners Newcastle in a remarkably close race to reach the Champions League.

Newcastle will have to beat Everton at St James’ Park in their last game of the season on 25 May to seal qualification.

The Magpies had beaten Arsenal three times this season, but they were without injured leading scorer Alexander Isak and the Swede’s absence proved costly.

Bruno Guimaraes’ close-range strike was parried by David Raya after the Arsenal keeper’s miscued pass to Sandro Tonali had started the Newcastle attack.

- Rice rocket -

Raya was called into action again to save Tino Livramento’s drive after Anthony Gordon’s backheel opened up the Arsenal defence.

Leandro Trossard cut into the Newcastle area for a shot that deflected just wide.

From the resulting corner, Thomas Partey’s header was instinctively tipped over by Nick Pope.

Raya was at full stretch to push away Harvey Barnes’ low drive from the edge of the area.

The over-worked Arsenal keeper made another fine save to repel Dan Burn’s header before using his foot while still on the ground to keep out Sven Botman’s follow-up.

Arteta lacked any rhythm, and Arteta threw his arms up in frustration after another sloppy move broke down late in the first half.

French defender William Saliba was replaced by Riccardo Calafiori at half-time in an injury blow for the Gunners.

But Arsenal finally shook off their lethargy to take the lead in the 55th minute.

Martin Odegaard worked space for a pass to Rice, and the midfielder lashed a superb first-time finish past Pope from the edge of the area.

Rice’s ninth goal in all competitions this season was almost followed by one for Saka, whose shot was blocked by Pope.

Arsenal had seized the momentum, and Ben White tried to emulate Rice with a stinging 20-yard strike that whistled just wide.

Newcastle’s frustration was mounting, and Emil Krafth was booked for a needless foul just 33 seconds after coming off the bench.

Kai Havertz replaced Saka in the last 15 minutes for his first appearance since February after a hamstring injury.

Havertz was involved in an immediate clash with Burn, who threw the ball at the German.

Newcastle’s Joe Willock blasted just over as Arsenal held on in a nerve-jangling climax.

– © AFP 2025