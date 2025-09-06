European champions Arsenal make winning start in WSL

WSL Results

Arsenal 4-1 London City Lionesses

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS Arsenal have made a winning start to their WSL campaign with a 4-1 win over London City Lionesses today.

London City made the brighter start as the promoted outfit stunned Arsenal by grabbing the opening goal of the game after 17 minutes. Captain Kosovare Asllani won a penalty when she was brought down by Katie Reid in the Arsenal penalty area, and converted from the spot to take a surprise lead.

But the Champions League winners equalised 12 minutes later when Olivia Smith marked her Arsenal debut with a stunning goal from outside the box.

The @ArsenalWFC record signing with one of the BEST debut goals you will see 🚀#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/9zJjZ5xpGD — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) September 6, 2025

England’s Euro 2025 hero Chloe Kelly put Arsenal in front in added time of the first half with a close-range finish. Arsenal continued to control the tie in the second half as substitutes Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum added a goal each in the final 10 minutes to seal the victory.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe played her part in the result, as she played 87 minutes for Arsenal before making way for Taylor Hinds.

Last night, the reigning WSL champions Chelsea got their title defence off to the perfect start as they held off Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win.

Goals from Aggie Beever-Jones and Maika Hamano gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead before a Niamh Charles own goal in the 70th minute offered Man City some hope of earning a result. They couldn’t find the equaliser however, as Chelsea held on for the win.