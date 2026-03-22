More Stories
Nico O'Reilly of Manchester City celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo
Champions

Nico O'Reilly the hero as Man City beat Arsenal in EFL Cup final

The Gunners’ near-six-year wait to lift a major trophy continues.
6.24pm, 22 Mar 2026
6

EFL Cup final:

Arsenal 0

Man City 2

MANCHESTER CITY BEAT Arsenal 2-0 in today’s EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Nico O’Reilly scored both goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.

More to follow

Author
View 6 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
6 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie