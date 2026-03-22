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Nico O'Reilly the hero as Man City beat Arsenal in EFL Cup final
EFL Cup final:
Arsenal 0
Man City 2
MANCHESTER CITY BEAT Arsenal 2-0 in today’s EFL Cup final at Wembley.
Nico O’Reilly scored both goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.
More to follow
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Champions EFL Cup final EPL nico o'reilly Premier League Soccer Arsenal Manchester City