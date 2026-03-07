Arsenal’s quadruple bid goes on as they overcome Mansfield test in FA Cup

EBERECHI EZE’S THUMPING strike saw Arsenal survive a scare at Mansfield as Mikel Arteta’s men reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win that keeps their quadruple hopes alive.

The Premier League leaders travelled to the team 16th in League One on Saturday lunchtime as the sides met for the first time in 97 years and the Stags played in the fifth round for the first time since 1975.

Noni Madueke put a much-changed Arsenal ahead late in the first half, but Nigel Clough’s Mansfield made life difficult and levelled when half-time introduction Will Evans capitalised on some shaky defending.

However, the spirited Stags’ memorable FA Cup journey and hopes of an almighty shock would be ended by the man who scored when Crystal Palace won the competition last season.

Eze found the top corner with a fierce effort shortly after his second-half introduction as the Gunners reached the quarter-finals for the first time since winning the competition in 2020 – the only trophy of Arteta’s reign to date.

The Gunners boss made nine alterations for what on paper is the simplest task of a taxing period.

Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Marli Salmon was among the starters on a day when fellow 16-year-old Max Dowman became Arsenal’s youngest ever FA Cup player and was denied by an early Liam Roberts save at a sold-out One Call Stadium.

Cristhian Mosquera saw an effort deflect over moments later, but Mansfield responded well against an Arsenal side looking uncomfortable in an unfamiliar back three.

Louis Reed saw a low drive stopped and lively Rhys Oates curled narrowly wide, with Tyler Roberts going close with a dipping effort from 25 yards.

Yet Arsenal managed to take the sting out of proceedings just as hope was building, with Madueke hitting the frame of the goal direct from a corner before Dowman was denied.

The visitors moved to back four after Leandro Trossard limped off to be replaced by Piero Hincapie shortly before a break they went into with the lead.

Madueke saw a 25-yard strike pushed by Liam Roberts into the path of Gabriel Martinelli, who laid back to the winger to whip into the top corner from just inside of the box in the 41st minute.

Mansfield could have easily folded but Clough’s side continued undeterred, with Evans writing his name into club folklore five minutes after his half-time introduction.

Mosquera hesitated as teenager Salmon’s pass slowed on the patchy pitch, with the substitute bursting away from the defender and making space to hit a low left-footed shot beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga to spark bedlam.

Arsenal would have gone straight back ahead had Liam Roberts not stopped the talented Dowman, with Kyle Knoyle heading off the line as Mansfield survived a counter-attack that ended with a Gabriel Jesus shot.

But the Londoners would not be denied for long as Arteta’s double change in the 62nd minute took only four minutes to pay dividends.England international Eze was among those introduced and made space on the edge of the box to slam into the top right hand corner.

It was a gut punch Clough’s hosts were unable to recover from.

Jaden Dixon came on for debut in place of seemingly injured Riccardo Calafiori and Dowman was replaced by star Bukayo Saka, who was denied superbly by Liam Roberts.

Both sides pushed until the end but battling Mansfield could not another leveller.