Advertisement
More Stories
Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeWanted

Arsenal set to hijack Tottenham’s move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

The Gunners’ interest has accelerated after Kai Havertz was forced off in Sunday’s victory over Manchester United.
9.13pm, 20 Aug 2025

ARSENAL ARE set to hijack north London rivals Tottenham’s pursuit of Eberechi Eze as they await news on Kai Havertz’s knee injury.

As late as Tuesday, Spurs appeared to be in the driving seat for the forward, with talks progressing over a deal for the 27-year-old.

However, the PA news agency understands the Gunners are now exploring a move, with reports suggesting the England international prefers a switch to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Their interest has accelerated after Havertz was forced off in Sunday’s victory over Manchester United, although sources insist it is still too early to give a prognosis on the Germany international.

Eze, whose £68 million (€78.5 million) release clause expired on Friday, played 84 minutes of the weekend draw at Chelsea and trained on Wednesday ahead of Palace’s Conference League play-off at home to Fredrikstad, with head coach Oliver Glasner insisting he and captain Marc Guehi, a target for Liverpool, would start the European tie.

“Before Chelsea, I think many of you were surprised that Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game,” he said.

“Most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow because of all the rumours. But again, they are committed.”

Eze was released by Arsenal as a 13-year-old.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie