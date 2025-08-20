Arsenal set to hijack Tottenham’s move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

ARSENAL ARE set to hijack north London rivals Tottenham’s pursuit of Eberechi Eze as they await news on Kai Havertz’s knee injury.

As late as Tuesday, Spurs appeared to be in the driving seat for the forward, with talks progressing over a deal for the 27-year-old.

However, the PA news agency understands the Gunners are now exploring a move, with reports suggesting the England international prefers a switch to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Their interest has accelerated after Havertz was forced off in Sunday’s victory over Manchester United, although sources insist it is still too early to give a prognosis on the Germany international.

Eze, whose £68 million (€78.5 million) release clause expired on Friday, played 84 minutes of the weekend draw at Chelsea and trained on Wednesday ahead of Palace’s Conference League play-off at home to Fredrikstad, with head coach Oliver Glasner insisting he and captain Marc Guehi, a target for Liverpool, would start the European tie.

“Before Chelsea, I think many of you were surprised that Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game,” he said.

“Most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow because of all the rumours. But again, they are committed.”

Eze was released by Arsenal as a 13-year-old.