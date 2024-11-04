The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Athlone Town lead way in Women's Premier Division Award nominations
LEAGUE WINNERS ATHLONE Town lead the way in the Women’s Premier Division Award nominations.
They have three shortlisted for player of the year, ahead of runners up Shelbourne who have two.
Madison Gibson, Roisin Molloy and Laurie Ryan of Athlone were shortlisted, along with Maggie Pierce and Pearl Slattery of Shels. Julie-Ann Russell of Galway United completes the shortlist.
Ciarán Kliduff was nominated for manager of the year two weeks after he resigned his post with Athlone. Katie Keane, meanwhile, was nominated for young player of the year for the league champions.
Shelbourne boss Eoin Wearen is in the mix for manager of the year following a season where they won the FAI Cup.
Galway United have Kate Thompson in contention for the young player of the year and Phil Trill up for the manager of the year after they enjoyed success by retaining the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, 3 December.
2024 SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION AWARDS NOMINEES
PREMIER DIVISION PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Madison Gibson (Athlone Town)
Roisin Molloy (Athlone Town)
Laurie Ryan (Athlone Town)
Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)
Maggie Pierce (Shelbourne)
Pearl Slattery (Shelbourne)
PREMIER DIVISION YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Katie Keane (Athlone Town)
Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians)
Niamh Cotter (Cork City)
Kate Thompson (Galway United)
Ellen Dolan (Peamount United)
Katie Lawlee (Treaty United)
PREMIER DIVISION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Ciarán Kilduff (Athlone Town)
Phil Trill (Galway United)
Eoin Wearen (Shelbourne)
GOLDEN GLOVES
Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne)
GOLDEN BOOT
Jenna Slattery (Galway United)
