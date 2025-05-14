New Ireland call-up the hero in playoff semi-final

Updated at 23.23

JOSH KEELEY starred as Leyton Orient beat Stockport 4-1 on penalties in the League One playoff semi-final second leg.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Tottenham, made several important saves over two legs, including stopping Jack Diamond’s penalty in the shootout.

Ryan Rydel also hit the post from the spot, while the visitors’ perfect record from four ensured they will play either Charlton or Wycombe in the final on 25 May.

It was already a day to remember for Meath native Keeley, as news of his first call-up to the Ireland senior squad was confirmed earlier today.

Another Irish player, Ollie O’Neill, was also key to the victory.

The former U21 international opened the scoring in the third minute to give Orient a 3-2 aggregate lead, but Stockport hit back through Isaac Olaofe with 16 minutes remaining to take the game to extra time.

DREAM start for Orient! ⚡



Ollie O'Neill scores inside three minutes! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lkx046QGNu — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 14, 2025

Olaofe spurned a gilt-edged chance in the closing minutes of normal time and the Hatters suffered further anguish as Odin Bailey hit the post late in the second extra period.

After the controversy over the first of Charlie Kelman’s two goals in the first leg, it will be a further bitter pill for County, who dominated large spells of the game.

Yet while their dream of a fourth promotion in seven seasons is over, Orient are now within a game of returning to the second tier for the first time since 1982.

The drama began early on as Orient caught the home defence napping to grab the lead.

Ethan Galbraith lobbed a free-kick into the area, and O’Neill held off Owen Moxon to lash past Corey Addai from a tight angle.

Orient fans knocked over an advertising hoarding in the celebrations but the County supporters were hardly silenced as they attempted to roar their side back into the contest.

The Hatters responded well with Ibou Touray shooting at Keeley and Olaofe heading across goal.

Captain Fraser Horsfall went closer as he headed against the post and put another chance wide after Olaofe nodded over.

"Everyone wrote us off at the start, but now look at us, we're in the final" 🤩



Safe to say, Josh Keeley loved that penalty shootout win to send Leyton Orient to the League One play-off final 🧤 pic.twitter.com/CapL58cg1b — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 14, 2025

Kelman went close to doubling Orient’s lead just before the interval with a header that bounced down off the underside of the crossbar.

He also had the first opening of the second half as he raced on to a through-ball but saw his attempted lob palmed over by Addai.

Driven forward by the energetic Ollie Norwood, Stockport battled on and were rewarded for their persistence when Olaofe flicked them level.

Keeley looked to have Diamond’s initial strike covered but the keeper was wrong-footed by Olaofe’s clever backheel.

Olaofe should have settled the contest in stoppage time, but failed to hit the target after charging into the area.

Stockport had the better of the chances in extra time, but Horsfall’s glancing header was pushed away.

Keeley then produced a stunning save to keep out a low shot from Horsfall and Bailey thought he had snatched victory in the dying moments, only for his effort to strike the post.

Aadditional reporting by Press Association