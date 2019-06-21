This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Atletico Madrid finalise €40 million Llorente deal

The 24-year-old midfielder has completed his switch from Real, signing a five-year deal with Diego Simeone’s side.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jun 2019, 4:32 PM
41 minutes ago 1,205 Views 1 Comment
Marcos Llorente in action for Real Madrid.
Marcos Llorente in action for Real Madrid.

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE finalised the signing of Marcos Llorente from fierce rivals Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

Last season’s LaLiga runners-up announced on Thursday an agreement had been struck with Madrid over a transfer reported to be worth €40 million.

And Llorente, who broke into Los Blancos’ senior ranks in 2015, is now officially an Atletico player after passing a medical at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra.

He is expected to replace Rodri at the Wanda Metropolitano amid strong rumours that his compatriot is on the brink of a big-money move to Manchester City.

Llorente joins former Porto defender Felipe in making the move to Atletico ahead of the 2019-20 season, while in-demand Benfica teenager Joao Felix is also rumoured to be close to signing for Diego Simeone’s men.

The42 Team

