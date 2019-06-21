Atletico Madrid finalise €40 million Llorente deal

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE finalised the signing of Marcos Llorente from fierce rivals Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

Last season’s LaLiga runners-up announced on Thursday an agreement had been struck with Madrid over a transfer reported to be worth €40 million.

And Llorente, who broke into Los Blancos’ senior ranks in 2015, is now officially an Atletico player after passing a medical at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra.

He is expected to replace Rodri at the Wanda Metropolitano amid strong rumours that his compatriot is on the brink of a big-money move to Manchester City.

Llorente joins former Porto defender Felipe in making the move to Atletico ahead of the 2019-20 season, while in-demand Benfica teenager Joao Felix is also rumoured to be close to signing for Diego Simeone’s men.

