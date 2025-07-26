LIVE: Australia v British & Irish Lions, second Test

Just under 10 minutes to go until kick-off at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This is less the Lions’ Everest, more a climb up the Sugar Loaf or something to that effect.

But the Wallabies will surely give it socks here for as long as they can. Skelton and Valetini’s returns, and a bit of do-or-die national pride, mean they can’t be ruled out today.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO