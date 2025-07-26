LIVE: Australia v British & Irish Lions, second Test

Billy Stickland / INPHO
Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Some pre-match reading for The 42 subscribers, if you fancy it: a brilliant sit-down interview by Murray Kinsella with the Sky Sports commentary team of Miles Harrison, Ronan O’Gara and Dan Biggar, whose chemistry and insights have proven revelatory throughout this tour.
The Wallabies, who were outmuscled in the first Test, have welcomed back some big hitters in the shape of Will Skelton, Rob Valetini, and replacement Langi Gleeson.
La Rochelle's Will Skelton. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
For the Lions, Bundee Aki replaces the injured Sione Tuipulotu. Aki partners Huw Jones in midfield, with Garry Ringrose — who had been due to start — ruled out with a head injury.
Andrew Porter will start at loosehead this week, with Ellis Genge backed to make some of the bench impact that the Lions lacked in the first Test. Ollie Chessum replaces the injured Joe McCarthy at lock, while James Ryan, Jac Morgan, Owen Farrell and Blair Kinghorn all join the replacements.
Connacht and Ireland's Bundee Aki. Billy Stickland / INPHO
Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Your man in the middle will be Italian Andrea Piardi.
AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa; Nick Frost, Will Skelton; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).
Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson.
LIONS: Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje (captain), Ollie Chessum; Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.
Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, James Ryan, Jac Morgan, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell, Blair Kinghorn.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Australia v British & Irish Lions, second Test
Deariest of mes…
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Just under 10 minutes to go until kick-off at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.
This is less the Lions’ Everest, more a climb up the Sugar Loaf or something to that effect.
But the Wallabies will surely give it socks here for as long as they can. Skelton and Valetini’s returns, and a bit of do-or-die national pride, mean they can’t be ruled out today.
Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Will the Lions get the job done or will the reinforced Wallabies take this thing to the wire?
Poll Results:
Today's skippers, Harry Wilson of Australia and Maro Itoje of the Lions. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Some pre-match reading for The 42 subscribers, if you fancy it: a brilliant sit-down interview by Murray Kinsella with the Sky Sports commentary team of Miles Harrison, Ronan O’Gara and Dan Biggar, whose chemistry and insights have proven revelatory throughout this tour.
You can read that here — or, if you’re not yet a subscriber, you can get your first month with The 42 for just a euro here.
Murray and I will also have a podcast for subscribers immediately after full-time, and we’ll have more pods from Monday as we build towards the third Test.
The Wallabies, who were outmuscled in the first Test, have welcomed back some big hitters in the shape of Will Skelton, Rob Valetini, and replacement Langi Gleeson.
La Rochelle's Will Skelton. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
For the Lions, Bundee Aki replaces the injured Sione Tuipulotu. Aki partners Huw Jones in midfield, with Garry Ringrose — who had been due to start — ruled out with a head injury.
Andrew Porter will start at loosehead this week, with Ellis Genge backed to make some of the bench impact that the Lions lacked in the first Test. Ollie Chessum replaces the injured Joe McCarthy at lock, while James Ryan, Jac Morgan, Owen Farrell and Blair Kinghorn all join the replacements.
Connacht and Ireland's Bundee Aki. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Your man in the middle will be Italian Andrea Piardi.
AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa; Nick Frost, Will Skelton; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).
Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson.
LIONS: Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje (captain), Ollie Chessum; Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.
Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, James Ryan, Jac Morgan, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell, Blair Kinghorn.
Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].
Welcome, everyone, to The 42′s live coverage of the second Test between Australia and the Lions in Melbourne!
The series is on the line at the MCG, where Andy Farrell’s Lions can take an unassailable 2-0 lead or the Wallabies can level things up and set up a gigantic third Test in Sydney next week.
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
It’s Gavan Casey here, and I’ll bring you all the live updates you need from kick-off at 11am.
The Lions have nine Irish starters this morning, a record. The Wallabies were around 20 minutes late arriving to the stadium, which is unlikely to have delighted former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt…
A big morning ahead!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Liveblog Rugby