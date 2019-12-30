This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool probing alleged incident between Wolves defender and ballboy

The Premier League leaders have issued a statement relating to yesterday’s game at Anfield.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Dec 2019, 10:11 AM
By The42 Team Monday 30 Dec 2019, 10:11 AM
Wolves defender Jonny.
Wolves defender Jonny.
Wolves defender Jonny.

LIVERPOOL ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged incident involving Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto and a ballboy during yesterday’s clash at Anfield.

The Spanish wing-back is reported to have made contact with the youngster when attempting to retrieve the ball during Wolves’ contentious 1-0 Premier League defeat.

A short statement from the Reds said a probe has been launched.

“The club is aware of the incident and will follow established protocols in terms of gathering the relevant information,” the statement read.

“While that process takes place we will be making no further comment.”

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season in a somewhat controversial fixture.

Sadio Mane’s opener was allowed to stand having initially been ruled out for handball against Adam Lallana, while Wolves saw an equaliser from Pedro Neto chalked off by VAR with Jonny deemed offside by the narrowest of margins.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lead the table by 13 points from nearest challengers Leicester City and have a game in hand.

