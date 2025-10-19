Holders Ballina strike deep into injury time to force dramatic Mayo football final to replay

Ballina Stephenites 1-15

Westport 0-18

FRANK IRWIN STOOD over the ball with the weight of his side on his shoulders. Deep into injury time, with Ballina Stephenites trailing by two and their three-in-a-row dreams slipping away, he held his nerve and coolly slotted a two-point free to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat and send this Mayo SFC final to a replay.

It was a dramatic end to a pulsating encounter that had everything. Goals, black cards, heroic blocks, and a pair of club legends forced off before the game had even found its rhythm.

Westport's Eoghan McLaughlin comes up against David Tighe and Jack Irwin of Ballina Stephenites.

Ballina had exploded from the traps like a team possessed. Evan Regan clipped over a two-point free inside the opening minute, and by the time Mikey Murray thundered over a monster score, they were six clear. Regan added another from play to make it 0-7 to 0-0 before Westport had even landed a punch.

But when you need a spark, who better than Lee Keegan? The five-time All-Star finally got Westport off the mark with a booming effort, but it came at a cost. As the ball sailed over, Keegan hit the deck, and so too did Padraig O’Hora, who had been shadowing him tightly. Both men were forced off, their absence leaving a gaping hole in either side’s defensive structure.

Lee Keegan leaves the pitch with an injury.

Westport, though, began to find their feet. Finbar McLaughlin, Joe Grady, and Rory Brickenden chipped away at the deficit, and by the break, the gap was down to four. 0-9 to 0-5, after Conall Dawson slotted a close-range free.

The second half was a war of attrition. Finbar McLaughlin trimmed the margin to three, but Ballina responded through Luke Doherty and Conor McStay to restore a five-point cushion. Still, Westport wasn’t done.

Ben Doyle forced a fine save from David Clarke, Kevin Keane robbed the veteran ‘keeper to tap over, and Killian Kilkelly’s free made it a two-point game. Then came the cavalry. Pat Lambert made an instant impact off the bench, narrowing the gap to one, before McLaughlin levelled it with a stunning two-pointer.

The tide had turned. Niall Feeney’s black card handed Westport a golden opportunity, and Kilkelly made no mistake from the resulting free to edge them ahead. Tom Lambert added another, and suddenly, the 2022 champions were three clear and dreaming of a return to the final.

Westport's Brian McDermott at full time.

But Ballina weren’t done. Mikey Murray launched a high ball into the square, and Regan, ever the poacher, got the vital touch to rattle the net. Moments later, Dylan Thornton’s tenacity set up Doherty for the equaliser.

Still, Westport surged again. Brian McDermott boomed over a two-pointer, and Kilkelly’s late free looked to have sealed it.

But then came Irwin. Ice in his veins, he stepped up and nailed the final act of a breathless contest.

We will go again next Saturday.

Scorers for Ballina Stephenites: Evan Regan (1-6, 1tpf, 1tp, 1f), Frank Irwin (0-3, 1tpf), Mikey Murray (0-2, 1tp), Luke Doherty (0-2), Jack Irwin (0-1), Conor McStay (0-1)

Scorers for Westport: Finbar McLaughlin (0-4, 1tp), Killian Kilkelly (0-4, 1tpf, 1f), Brian McDermott (0-2, 1tp) Lee Keegan (0-1), Joe Grady (0-1), Rory Brickenden (0-1), Conal Dawson (0-1), Ben Doyle (0-1), Kevin Keane (0-1), Pat Lambert (0-1), Tom Lambert (0-1)

Ballina Stephenites

1. David Clarke

2. Liam Golden, 3. Luke Jordan, 4. Ciaran Boland

5. Sam Callinan, 6. Padraig O’Hora, 7. David Tighe

8. Mike Murray, 9. Frank Irwin

10. Dylan Thornton, 11. Conor McStay, 12. Niall Feeney

13. Evan Regan, 14. Jack Irwin, 25. Luke Doherty

Substitutes: Ciaran Tracey for Padraig O’Hora, Luke Feeney for Ciaran Tracey, Ben Thornton for Jack Irwin, Sean Regan for Ciaran Boland.

Westport

1. Paddy O’Malley

2. Ben Doyle, 3. Niall McManamon, 4. Brian McDermott

5. Conal Dawson, 6. Eoghan McLaughlin, 7. Finbar McLaughlin

8. Rory Brickenden, 9. Lee Keegan

10. Luke Tunney, 11. Joey Holmes, 12. Brian O’Malley

13. Lorcan Silke, 14. Killian Kilkelly, 15. Colm Moran

Substitutes: Joe Grady for Lee Keegan, Kevin Keane for Lorcan Silke, Pat Lambert for Colm Moran, Tom Lambert for Luke Tunney