Barcelona blow chance to return to top four with late draw against Granada

BARCELONA BLEW THE chance to climb back into La Liga’s top four on Saturday as Granada scored a late equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw after Barca’s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi was sent off.

Luuk de Jong put the Catalans in front at Los Carmenes, heading in a cross from 38-year-old Dani Alves, who was making his first La Liga appearance since May 2016.

But Gavi was shown a second yellow card in the 79th minute and Granada equalised in the 89th, Antonio Puertas rifling a shot into the corner to deny Barcelona victory.

“We needed to have patience, to keep the ball and play in the opposition’s half, but we lost silly balls, it was our mistakes,” said Xavi Hernandez. “Before the sending off we had to kill the game. It should have been 2-0. We have to be self-critical and grow.”

Barcelona could have moved into the Champions League qualification spots for the first time since September but instead they stay sixth, level on points with Atletico Madrid, who are still to face Villarreal on Sunday.

Real Sociedad sit fourth after they had earlier won 1-0 at home to Celta Vigo.