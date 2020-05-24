This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 24 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona boss keen on Neymar's return

The Brazilian previously formed a successful attacking trio with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

By AFP Sunday 24 May 2020, 7:13 PM
54 minutes ago 860 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5106541
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

BARCELONA BOSS Quique Setien says he would love to coach Neymar and would be “delighted” if the Brazilian returns to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca tried to re-sign Neymar last year but were unable to agree a deal with French champions PSG, whom he joined for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017.

An agreement may be even harder to strike this summer given the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, although reportedly Barcelona could offer players in exchange.

“I would love to be able to coach him some day,” said Setien, speaking to beIN Sport late on Friday. “We are talking about an exceptional level. Fortunately I have already fulfilled one of my dreams, which was to coach (Lionel) Messi but I would be delighted if Neymar comes.”

Neymar previously formed a successful attacking trio with Luis Suarez and Messi at Barcelona but Suarez’s future is uncertain.

The 33-year-old has not played since January when he underwent surgery on an injury to his right knee, and Setien admitted he needs more time to regain full fitness with La Liga given the green light by the Spanish government on Saturday to start in the week of June 8.

Asked if Suarez was fully fit, Setien said: “No, I think he’s in a good condition and has been working with the group. But we see that he lacks a bit of confidence.

“He underwent an operation and after two months I would say he’s still recovering. But it’s clear that soon (he will be ready), I don’t know whether it will be two, three or four weeks.”

Barcelona sit top of the table, two points ahead of Real Madrid, as La Liga prepares for its return.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for the season to resume is 12 June, which looks increasingly likely following Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s announcement on Saturday.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie