'It means everything' - Barcelona Gaels rejoice after historic Leinster club championship win

THE BARCELONA GAELS club are looking to create more history after making a winning start to the Leinster junior football club championship after a 3-11 to 1-5 result against Conahy Shamrocks of Kilkenny.

Tiernan Kennedy’s side became the first European side to defeat an Irish club in a knockout provincial game, having already made history by becoming the first Iberian outfit to win the continent competition.

The Catalan team made a blistering start to the game in Nowlan Park on Saturday, leading Conahy Shamrocks by 1-3 to no score after a sixth minute goal by Aaron Hayes. Hayes struck the net for a second time later in the half to leave the visitors leading by nine points at the break.

Eoin O’Connor added a third goal for Barclona Gaels in the final stages of the second half to ease them into the Leinster quarter-finals against Kilcavan of Laois next weekend.

Is this @barcelonagaels or @FCBarcelona? 🤩



Wonderful interplay off the throw-in from the Spanish side 🇪🇸



What do you think of that? @LamineeYamal 🔥



Watch @gaaleinster JFC LIVE on https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc 📺 pic.twitter.com/elpL3bkPqn — Clubber (@clubber) November 2, 2024

“It means everything,” Barcelona Gaels forward Eoin O’Connor said after their win over Conahy Shamrocks.

“It’s a community, it’s a family. You’re training, there’s events, you go for pints together. It’s pretty special.

“We’ve lost European championships and now we’re going on making history so it means a lot to everyone. We want to keep going and make an impact on this championship.