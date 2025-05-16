Moyes confirms Coleman will stay at Everton - 'It would be wrong of me to let him go'

DAVID MOYES HAS confirmed that Seamus Coleman will remain at Everton next season.

And the Toffees’ boss has hinted that club captain may have a role beyond just playing as the club begin life at their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Coleman, now 36, is the longest serving player at one club in the Premier League and suggestions that his time may be coming to an end were squashed by Moyes ahead of the final men’s fixture at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Everton manager insisted that “it would be wrong of me to let him go”, adding “one way or the other, Seamus will be here certainly next season.”

Moyes explained how Coleman “is actually a little bit more than being a player here, he’s gone into a position where he’s helped the club through some of the most difficult periods”, as he confirmed the Republic of Ireland skipper won’t be leaving Merseyside.

“What I will say, you know, Sunday’s a game where we’re going to do everything we can and make sure we prepare the best and play the best we can, but Seamus will stay next season, without doubt.

“Seamus will be part of the group. I need him here. His leadership, his sort of message he has amongst the players and in the dressing room is so strong, it would be wrong of me to let him go.

So one way or the other, Seamus will be here certainly next season… Seamus is actually a little bit more than being a player here. He’s gone into a position where he’s helped the club through some of the most difficult periods.

“But he’s never been to another club. We put him out on loan to Blackpool when he first came in and apart from that, he’s been here and played the games.”