Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 29 July 2022
Advertisement

Barcelona have 'a moral debt' to Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta hopes the star will end his career at the club.

By AFP Friday 29 Jul 2022, 1:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,163 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5829007
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BARCELONA PRESIDENT Joan Laporta has said that he hopes Lionel Messi will end his career “in a Barca shirt”.

Messi left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, after 17 years in the Barcelona first team, as the Catalan giants struggled with financial problems.

But Laporta is hopeful that the 35-year-old will be able to return to Barca before he hangs up his boots.

“Messi’s time at Barca didn’t end as we all would’ve liked,” he told the Spanish press during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“I believe that Barca have a moral debt towards Leo Messi. We would like the end of his career to come in a Barca shirt, being applauded at all the grounds, wherever he goes.”

Laporta clarified that “nothing has been discussed” with Messi, who has one season left on his PSG contract with an option for an extra year.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“It was a temporary end (to his Barca career) because I believe that we will make this wish a reality,” he added.

Messi scored only 11 goals in all competitions in his debut PSG campaign, the first time he had scored fewer than 30 in a season since 2007-08.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie