Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Advertisement

Dembele bags brilliant brace as Barca and Juve's US friendly ends in draw

Moise Kean also scored two goals.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 992 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5826977
Ousmane Dembele renewed his Barcelona contract this month.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ousmane Dembele renewed his Barcelona contract this month.
Ousmane Dembele renewed his Barcelona contract this month.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OUSMANE DEMBELE AND Moise Kean scored two goals apiece as Barcelona and Juventus fought to an entertaining 2-2 draw in their US pre-season friendly in Dallas on Tuesday.

French winger Dembele fired Barcelona ahead after 34 minutes at the Cotton Bowl, wriggling past Juventus players Juan Cuadrado and Sandro before beating Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to make it 1-0.

But Juventus hit back five minutes later with Colombian wing-back Cuadrado making amends with a pinpoint low cross that found Kean who tapped in past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona were soon back in front again, however, and once again the goal came as Dembele punished poor defending.

Cuadrado was again at fault, with Dembele skipping past the South American’s covering tackle and then cutting past Manuel Locatelli to shoot past Szczesny for a 2-1 lead.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez made a flurry of changes at half-time, with Dembele making way for new Brazilian signing Raphina.

The former Leeds striker made an instant impact, blasting a long-range shot that Szczesny parried over the bar.

Despite Barcelona’s bright start to the half, it was Juventus who scored next with Kean tucking away a rebound after deft approach play by Denis Zakaria and Locatelli on 52 minutes.

Barcelona came closest to the breakthrough goal, and hit the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds on 68 minutes.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Raphina rattled the crossbar with a curling free kick and from the rebound Ansu Fati’s curling shot from the edge of the area cannoned back off the post.

That was as close as either side came to breaking the deadlock, while Barcelona’s new signing Robert Lewandowski struggled to make much of an impression before being substituted midway through the second half.

– © AFP 2022

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie