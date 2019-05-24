This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I still want to be here': Messi to remain at Barcelona despite crushing Liverpool collapse

The Argentine said he will play through the pain of his club’s Champions League defeat last month.

By The42 Team Friday 24 May 2019, 7:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,667 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4651223
Messi scored 36 goals in La Liga this season.
Messi scored 36 goals in La Liga this season.
Messi scored 36 goals in La Liga this season.

LIONEL MESSI HAS vowed to stay at the club and play through the disappointment of Barcelona’s second-straight dramatic Champions League exit ahead of this weekend’s Copa del Rey final.

Leading the semi-final tie 3-0 from the first leg in the Camp Nou, the La Liga champions were odds-on favourites to progress to next month’s final in Madrid – only for Liverpool to complete a remarkable comeback and win the game 4-0.

It was the second straight season Barca crumbled from a three-goal advantage in the Champions League, having stumbled to Roma last term in the quarter-final stage. 

The painful aggregate defeat meant Ernesto Valverde’s men have had to settle for domestic success this season, which they’ll hope to add to in Seville when they face Valencia on Saturday night.

Seeking a second straight domestic double, Messi insisted that his appetite for success has not altered despite Barca’s spectacular semi-final collapse against Liverpool earlier this month.

“I still want to be here, beyond the disappointment,” Messi said ahead of the Estadio Benito Villamarin clash.

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Anfield Barcelona suffered a shock exit at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield last month. Source: Martin Rickett

“I also had them (disappointments) with the Argentine national team and I keep trying. The fact that we have had disappointments does not change anything.”

“They are two different things. Losing a World Cup final (against Germany in 2014) is the most important of all, and is a big disappointment.

“But going 3-0 up and it turning around are two totally different things. It’s a very great disappointment in both – both in the World Cup and now.”

One element of the season that has lifted the 31-year-old’s spirits has been wearing the captain’s armband for Barcelona.

And the club’s all-time leading goalscorer claimed that if the Liverpool debacle is removed from the equation, the Spanish champions have enjoyed another successful campaign.

Messi added: “Wearing the armband? It was a spectacular year for me where we won La Liga, we’re in the cup final, and we could lift three titles.

“Taking away the game that spoiled it all, I think we had a great year.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie