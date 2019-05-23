This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona make third summer signing with the arrival of Dutch midfielder

18-year-old Ludovit Reis has joined the La Liga champions from Eredivisie side Groningen, and the deal includes a €100 million buyout clause.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 May 2019, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 6,027 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4648281
Reis holds up the Barca shirt.
Image: fcbarcelona.com
Reis holds up the Barca shirt.
Reis holds up the Barca shirt.
Image: fcbarcelona.com

BARCELONA HAVE WRAPPED up a deal for Groningen’s teenage midfielder Ludovit Reis, with the youngster moving to Camp Nou on a long-term contract that includes a €100 million release clause.

It is reported that the Liga champions have parted with an initial fee of around €3m, which could rise to €8m if various clauses are met.

At just 18 years of age, a highly-rated talent is now set to join star-studded ranks at Camp Nou. He is a product of Groningen’s academy system and made his senior debut for the club in September 2017.

A place in the Eredivisie record books will forever be his, with a goal against Sparta Rotterdam making him the first player born in the 21st century to find the target in the Dutch top flight.

Defensive midfielder Reis, born in the Netherland to Slovakian parents, has been a regular since making a first-team breakthrough and will depart with the best wishes of those who have helped to shape his career to this point.

Reis is Barca’s third summer signing, following on from Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Brazilian full-back Emerson, who arrived from Atletico Mineiro. 

Groningen’s technical director, Mark-Jan Fledderus, told the club’s official website: “It is a compliment to all levels of the club.

“The youth scout recognised the specific qualities of Ludovit four years ago and managed to persuade him to come to Groningen.

There the trainers went to work with him and they helped him in his further development.

“Ludovit subsequently had the opportunity to show himself at a very young age around the first-team selection.

“Thanks to the excellent facilities at the TopsportZorgCentrum, among other things, his development has gone at a furious pace. With the ultimate reward being the interest of Barcelona and this final transition.”

Netherlands: Ajax vs FC Groningen Reis and Frenkie de Jong of Ajax, who will be a team-mate of his at Barcelona. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

He added: “This transfer shows that it is possible for talented young players at FC Groningen, under professional supervision and in a top sports environment, to develop and make the transition from Groningen to a world-famous club like Barcelona.

“But the biggest compliment goes to Ludovit Reis himself, who was named ‘Warrior of the Year’ in 2017 for FC Groningen training for a reason. We wish him every success in Spain. ”

The Eredivisie club’s managing director, Hans Nijland, went on to say: “In 23 years I have been able to do business on behalf of FC Groningen with large clubs at home and abroad, but this transfer with one of the largest clubs in the world is a wonderful agreement.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie