Hansi Flick says opportunity to sign Marcus Rashford was too good to pass up

BARCELONA MANAGER HANSI Flick has admitted he could not pass up the opportunity to sign Marcus Rashford when it became apparent he was not wanted at Manchester United.

The England forward scored both goals in Barca’s 2-1 Champions League victory at Newcastle on Thursday evening to mark his return to form and leave his head coach delighted that he was surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Asked if he was surprised to be able to land the 27-year-old on a season-long loan deal, the German said: “When we had this chance, we said, ‘Okay, we have to do it’.

“I spoke with him before everything, going in the right way. I said, ‘I want you, I want you in my team’, and 100 per cent I’m happy because he’s an outstanding player.”

Rashford, whose only other goal this season had come from the penalty spot during England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Serbia, broke the deadlock with 58 minutes gone when he headed Jules Kounde’s cross beyond Nick Pope.

Rashford doubled Barca’s lead nine minutes later when thumped home a long-range strike off the underside of the crossbar.

Flick said: “For me, this was the first step and he has to make the next one because this match, these two goals here in England against Newcastle for Barcelona in the first Champions League match of the season, I think it’s great, it’s really great.

“It gives him confidence in himself and for me, this is the most important thing, that he knows and shows us on the pitch that he’s a fantastic player.”

Rashford was delighted to have played such a pivotal role at St James’ Park on his return to England.

The striker told TNT Sports: “That is what I am here to do – to help the team win, but also to try to improve and be the best that I can.”

Reflecting on his early weeks in Spain, he added: “It is an amazing experience. I have always been a huge admirer of Barcelona, most people my age have watched them play from when we were younger.

“It is amazing football and amazing players. We just want to win as much as possible.”