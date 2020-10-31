BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

Barca crisis deepens as they fail to beat 10-man Alaves

Ronald Koeman’s side are now 12th in La Liga as pressure grows on Dutch manager.

By AFP Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 10:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,159 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5251291
Lionel Messi shows his disgust after Barca draw with Alaves.
Image: Alvaro Barrientos
Lionel Messi shows his disgust after Barca draw with Alaves.
Lionel Messi shows his disgust after Barca draw with Alaves.
Image: Alvaro Barrientos

BARCELONA MADE IT four La Liga games without a win on Saturday after failing to beat 10-man Alaves, a 1-1 draw leaving Ronald Koeman’s side sitting 12th in the table.

Luis Rioja put Alaves in front at Mendizorrotza after an error from Barca goalkeeper Neto, with Antoine Griezmann equalising in the second half, a minute after Jota Peleteiro was sent off.

But with almost half an hour left and an extra man, Barcelona were still unable to find a winner, instead settling for a draw to go with recent defeats by Getafe and Real Madrid, and another draw against Sevilla.

It means Madrid, who had earlier won 4-1 at home to Huesca, now sit eight points clear of their Catalan rivals while Atletico are six ahead after they beat Osasuna 3-1. Atletico will go top if they win a game in hand.

Even at this early stage in the title race, the gap is significant and Koeman will know the scrutiny on his position as coach will increase, particularly after the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu as president on Tuesday. 

spain-soccer-la-liga Alaves' Luis Rioja scores the opening goal. Source: Alvaro Barrientos

Bartomeu appointed Koeman coach in August and eight points from the first six league games is not the sort of form that will impress the next president and board, who should be voted in before the end of January.

Koeman’s decision to take off Ansu Fati with 12 minutes left was particularly surprising given Fati had been arguably Barcelona’s most dangerous player, perhaps even more threatening than Lionel Messi, who endured a frustrating night.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Messi has still not scored in open play this season and while he was at the heart of almost every Barca attack, his touch and finishing was again not as crisp as usual. He was booked in the first half for dissent.

Fati and Griezmann both missed early chances while a Messi free-kick would have gone in had Florian Lejeune not been perfectly placed on the line.

Frenkie de Jong was unlucky not to have had a penalty when nudged out of a free header by Ximo Navarro before a Barca mistake gifted Alaves the opening goal.

Gerard Pique underestimated how close Neto was to him and the defender’s firmly hit backpass caught the goalkeeper by surprise. Neto failed to clear or adjust his feet and Rioja capitalised, robbing him of the ball and tapping into an open net.

Koeman made three changes at half-time, with Pedri, Francisco Trincao and Miralem Pjanic all coming on.

But Barca found it difficult to break down the Alaves defence until Peleteiro gave them an opening. He booted Pique in the face to earn a second yellow card in the 62nd minute and in the 63rd, Griezmann equalised, an exquisite, lifted finish pulling Barcelona level.

It was almost 2-1 a minute later but Messi’s finish was well saved while Griezmann had a second ruled out for offside.

Fati fired at goal before going off and Pique’s finish was cleared off the line. Alaves held on.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie