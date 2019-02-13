BARRY McNAMEE INTENDS to lead by example after being appointed captain of a young Derry City side for the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season.

McNamee is back on Foyleside after spending 2018 at Cork City. The 26-year-old creative midfielder has been given the armband by new manager Declan Devine, who has also returned for a second spell after succeeding Kenny Shiels.

McNamee with Derry City in 2017. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I was honoured to even be considered for the captaincy,” said McNamee. “I’m over the moon. I’ve played with captains like Kevin Deery, Barry Molloy, Ger Doherty and obviously Ryan McBride. Their names will go down in history as some of the best players to have played for Derry City. It’s a massive privilege to follow in their footsteps.

“As a captain, I’ll be the same guy and I’ll let my football do the talking. At the same time, if anything needs to be said on or off the pitch, I won’t be shy in doing that. At the end of the day, we’re all grown men so we need to be able to take responsibility for our own actions.”

McNamee is one of the senior members of a young Derry City squad which has changed significantly over the winter. After a disappointing campaign last year which saw them finish just one place above the relegation zone, the Candystripes’ bid to bounce back begins at home to newly-promoted UCD on Friday night.

“A lot of new players have come in this year,” McNamee said. “It has probably taken a bit of time to get to know them, their style of play and what they’re like off the field. It will take us a wee bit of time but all in all it’s good to be back.

“Deccie [Devine] has had a tough job on his hands to build a squad. I think we’re up to 18 or 19 players now so he’s got bodies in. But he didn’t go and sign anyone just for the sake of it. It’s a good squad, a young squad, but we expect to be competitive in every game. That starts on Friday against UCD.”

After Cork City clinched a Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017, McNamee was one of the major additions to their squad as John Caulfield’s side sought to retain the silverware last season. However, the Leesiders were ultimately second-best to Dundalk in both competitions.

McNamee seated beside the Premier Division trophy at the launch of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

McNamee played a prominent part in Cork, appearing in all but three of their 36 league outings. The Donegal native played in both legs of each of their European ties against Legia Warsaw and Rosenborg. He also featured in last November’s FAI Cup final. Nevertheless, he generally appeared unsuited to the advanced wide role he was mostly used in.

“Obviously last year was disappointing. I went down there with the aim of winning the league and the cup. I personally felt like it was a good year. I played a lot of games,” says McNamee.

“It wasn’t ideal in terms of the position I was in, being out on the wing a good bit, but I worked as hard as I could and tried to show my quality when I was on the ball. I felt I did okay, without standing out. It’s a great bunch of lads down there and I’m sure they’ll be in the mix again this year.”

A technically accomplished player, McNamee thrived during his previous spell at Derry in a style which was based on the retention of possession and patient build-up play.

When asked if Cork City’s more direct approach wasn’t conducive to his attributes, McNamee said: “Maybe so. But at the end of the day, it’s up to each player to adapt to the circumstances. The manager selects 11 players, he gives you a job to do and you go out to do it to the best of your ability.

“Within the game there’s flexibility to go and do your own thing and stuff like that, which I felt I did at times. When you’re trying to win the league, you do whatever you’re asked to do. I felt I did that, but maybe that didn’t lead to me shining as an individual as much as I had in previous years.”

Playing for Cork City against Legia Warsaw in the first qualifying round of the Champions League. Source: Tomasz Jastrzebowski/INPHO

At the end of last season, McNamee took the decision to return to Derry City, for whom he made his first-team debut in 2011. He’s eager to lead the club to a much-improved showing this year, following the struggles of 2018 when an EA Sports Cup triumph was scant consolation.

“The option [to stay in Cork] was there but individually I don’t think I was given the chance to really flourish down there,” said the former Ireland U21 international.

“Obviously you want to win things but for me it’s also about doing things in the right way and playing in the right way, trying to be attacking and playing good football.

“That was one of the main reasons I left. But it’s not about me. Cork have moved on and Derry have moved on. All that matters now is that I do my best for Derry and we have a good season.”

