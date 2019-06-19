Bastareaud retiring from international rugby after World Cup omission

Bastareaud in action against Ireland during this year's Six Nations.

Bastareaud in action against Ireland during this year's Six Nations.

TOULON CENTRE MATHIEU Bastareaud has announced his retirement from international rugby a day after he was left out of France’s World Cup squad.

In a major bombshell, Bastareaud, 30, was omitted from French coach Jacques Brunel’s squad of 37 players for the World Cup taking place in Japan later this year.

Capped 54 times and twice captain of Les Bleus, Bastareaud, who joins Rugby United New York next season, said on Twitter: ‘The blue page has turned,’ adding that he had been proud to represent France and wished his team-mates well in Japan.

More to follow…

La route n’a pas tjs été facile mais porter ce maillot, représenter mon pays, ma famille, a été ma plus grande fierté !

Je suis heureux d’avoir pu réaliser ce rêve de gosse...

La page bleue se tourne ! Bonne chance aux copains pour ce bel événement qui les attend ! Peace ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/xzjYKO9NYt — Mathieu Bastareaud (@BastaOfficiel) June 19, 2019 Source: Mathieu Bastareaud /Twitter

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!