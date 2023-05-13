Bayern inch closer to Bundesliga title with Schalke hammering

BAYERN MUNICH MOVED four points clear atop the Bundesliga table ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s late match with a dominant 6-0 win at home over struggling Schalke on Saturday.

Dortmund host Borussia Moenchengladbach in Saturday’s late game and with a win can cut Bayern’s lead to one point with two games remaining this season.

Advertisement

Veteran Bayern captain Thomas Mueller, given a starting berth after being named on the bench in his side’s last two matches, settled the home side’s nerves early, slotting in after 21 minutes, his first goal in eight matches.

Joshua Kimmich doubled Bayern’s lead shortly after, converting a penalty despite losing his footing after Jamal Musiala copped an arm in the box.

Any slim hopes Schalke had of a comeback were snuffed out early in the second stanza, Gnabry collecting a pass from Joao Cancelo and hammering in at the near post scored for the third consecutive match.

Gnabry added another midway through the second half, French teenager Mathys Tel made it five and Noussair Mazraoui scored his first goal in Bayern colours to put the home side on course for an 11th straight Bundesliga title.

– © AFP 2023