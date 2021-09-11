Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 11 September 2021
Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern Munich sweep aside RB Leipzig

The Polish striker scored his sixth goal in four league games.

By AFP Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 7:41 PM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SCORED scored his sixth goal in four Bundesliga games this season as Bayern Munich swept aside hosts RB Leipzig 4-1 on Saturday to go second in the table behind Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty before 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane added quick-fire goals just after the break in front of 34,000 fans at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena.

The hosts pulled back a goal when midfielder Konrad Laimer drilled into the top corner from outside the area before Lewandowski’s replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern’s late fourth.

Defending champions Bayern ensured they stayed two points behind Wolfsburg, who have won all four games so far following their 2-0 victory at Greuther Fuerth.

Leipzig, last season’s runners-up, have lost three of their opening four matches under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Read next:

