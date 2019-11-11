This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 November, 2019
'Bayern players wanted Kovac sacked' - Hoeness

The president of the German giants has admitted there was a breakdown between playing and coaching staff.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Nov 2019, 1:38 PM
https://the42.ie/4886942
Niko Kovac (file pic).
BAYERN MUNICH PARTED company with Niko Kovac after members of the squad turned against him, club president Uli Hoeness has revealed.

The Bundesliga champions reached a seemingly amicable split with head coach Kovac last weekend following an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was the continuation of a poor start to the season, which had seen Bayern slump down the table and put their defence of the Bundesliga title in doubt.

Captain Manuel Neuer claimed each first-team player could comfortably sit down with the former Croatia boss and his brother Robert, who served as an assistant coach, and “look them in the eyes”.

Yet it appears some unnamed individuals had grown tired of the regime.

“There have certainly been currents within the team that wanted Kovac gone,” Hoeness told ZDF Sport Studio.

“That’s why the leadership reacted accordingly.”

Hoeness would not be drawn on whether Bayern players are afforded too much power as he shifted the focus to Saturday’s impressive 4-0 win over Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund.

That result followed a 2-0 Champions League victory over Olympiacos and could safeguard interim coach Hansi Flick’s position.

Bayern are reportedly willing to delay their decision on a full-time appointment until the end of the season, when it will likely become easier to lure either Thomas Tuchel or Erik ten Hag to Allianz Arena.

“During the talks, which are due in the next few weeks, we will certainly talk first about Hansi Flick,” Hoeness said.

One thing is clear: after such an outstanding week, with two convincing wins, you cannot say that we’re going to send Hansi Flick away and get someone who might only be able to work for a few months.”

Following their thumping win over BVB, Bayern have leapt to third in the Bundesliga standings, where they trail leaders Borussia Monchengladbach by a single point, albeit the first-placed side have a game in hand.

FCB have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League, having won their opening four fixtures in that competition, highlighted by a stunning 7-2 away win over Tottenham on 1 October.

The42 Team

