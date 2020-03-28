This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 28 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Football ploughs on in Belarus, where the president has described the coronavirus as a 'psychosis'

The Belarusian Premier League, like the country’s tractors, continues to operate undeterred.

By AFP Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,466 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5060960
Fans of FC Bate, one of them wearing a face mask, watch on as their team play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans of FC Bate, one of them wearing a face mask, watch on as their team play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans of FC Bate, one of them wearing a face mask, watch on as their team play during the coronavirus pandemic.

AS THE REST of Europe shuts up shop to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Belarus remains resolutely open for business.

Restaurants in the former Soviet Republic continue to serve food, and the country’s football league continues apace, and life goes on more or less unchecked.

The Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the global health crisis as a “psychosis”, and refuses to follow the example of much of the globe by imposing a lockdown.

With less than 100 positive cases and no deaths in Belarus, Lukashenko this week suggested “there shouldn’t be any panic” over the virus.

He encouraged his citizens to work on the land.

virus-outbreak-belarus-belarus-still-playing Energetik-BGU and Bate squaring off in Minsk nine days ago. Source: Sergei Grits

“There, the tractor will heal everyone. The fields heal everyone,” suggested the straight-talking former collective farm director who assumed power in 1994.

On Saturday, at an ice hockey gala match, he went further, saying that “it was better to die a dignified death than live on your knees”.

And so, in stark contrast to all the leagues elsewhere on the European continent, the Belarusian Premier League, like the country’s tractors, ploughs on undeterred.

Saturday’s upset win by home side Mozyr over the country’s top team BATE Borisov was watched by several thousand fans, and screened live on Russian television.

In the capital, FK Minsk’s humble ground was half-full for the derby against Dinamo, fans behind both goals ending the game shirtless.

One fan, Igor, 33, told AFP: “Even if we’ve turned up here, we try to self-isolate, we came by car, we wash our hands 10 times.”

He expressed concern at the complacency displayed by some of his fellow supporters.

“It’s as if they aren’t aware of anything, they go here and there, they’re laughing.”

virus-outbreak-belarus-belarus-still-playing BATE Borisov fans in Minsk last week. Source: Sergei Grits

Special measures have nonetheless been put in place including thermal cameras to check the temperature of fans as they enter stadia which are disinfected twice a day.

Those precautions satisfied another fan, Ludmila, a 55-year-old school teacher who said that “people who are ill won’t be here”.

“We’ve taken all the measures recommended by the Sports Ministry. All those who are in contact with fans… are supplied with gloves,” Belarus football federation spokesman Alexsandr Aleinik told AFP.

Despite the apparent lack of urgency, since Tuesday there has been a shift in tone.

In a meeting with the Chinese ambassador Lukashenko asserted that his country was “controlling very seriously” the situation.

And newspapers and state television began to talk about the pandemic which has now killed more than 25,000 people worldwide.

But they stick to the line that a general lockdown is not the solution.

russian-president-vladimir-putins-working-visit-to-sochi Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (left) playing an exhibition ice-hockey game in February. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Minsk has become quieter over the past few days: over 65s are encouraged to stay indoors, while pupils have been authorised not to attend school.

During rush hour, trains on the metro underground are not as full as usual as numerous companies are allowing staff to work from home.

But bars, cafes and shops remain steadfastly open, without any self-distancing protocol advice for their customers.

Ivan, an employee of a new technology company, has been working from home for the past three weeks.

Yet despite that precaution, he meets up with his friends every evening “at the gym or in a cafe”.

The authorities justify the lax health regime by the strict confinement of those who have tested positive.

Deputy Health Minister Elena Bogdan says that anyone who has the virus or is showing virus-like symptoms is isolated and hospitalised.

And those they have been in contact with are placed in quarantine.

The country’s opposition denounces the official approach.

“The authorities are preparing enormous savings on pensions,” opposition minister Mikola Statkevitch said caustically in a video message.

He was alluding to the way the coronavirus has taken a devastating toll on the world’s older population.

Another reason for the absence of the draconian measures adopted elsewhere, according to analysts: the country is already in economic difficulty creating tensions with its key ally, Russia.

“And with the global slowing-down the situation is even worse,” observed analyst Artyom Shraibman.

“Seemingly, Lukashenko has decided that it would be suicidal to halt the economy.”

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie