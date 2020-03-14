This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Belfast Star crowned Men's Super League winners as leaders Tralee penalised

Arbitration hearing upholds decision to penalise Tralee for ‘an unintentional rule violation’.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 11:59 AM
49 minutes ago 987 Views No Comments
Champions: Belfast Star's Aidan Quinn, Djordje Stankovic and Delaney Blaylock.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Champions: Belfast Star's Aidan Quinn, Djordje Stankovic and Delaney Blaylock.
BELFAST STAR HAVE been crowned Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League champions — despite sitting second in the standings when the season was abandoned.

Basketball Ireland announced on Wednesday that all activity should be suspended as the country tries to tackle the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend’s final round of Super League fixtures were subsequently postponed with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (17-4) leading Belfast Star (16-5) by three points at the top of the men’s table.

But those placings were reversed at an arbitration hearing this week which upheld a decision that Tralee had fielded a player who wasn’t properly registered.

The decision to penalise Tralee by docking six points — which had initially been reversed on appeal — was reinstated as a result, handing Belfast Star the title.

“The Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) at Basketball Ireland has today confirmed that Belfast Star have been declared the 2019/20 Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League champions,” a statement read.

“The decision comes following the outcome of an arbitration hearing held earlier this week, which has found that Garvey’s Tralee Warriors committed an unintentional rule violation towards the end of the playing season.

“Speaking today, Chair of the MNCC, Bernard O’Byrne stated:

Both Tralee Warriors and Belfast Star have accepted the result of the hearing, the appeal process and the outcome. They have congratulated each other on a fantastic season of basketball and wish each other well. The MNCC would like to take this opportunity to express their appreciation to both clubs for their sportsmanlike attitude.

“With all basketball activity in Ireland currently suspended, the presentation of the league trophy and medals will take place at a later date to be confirmed in due course.”

