Ulster centre Ben Carson pens three-year extension

ULSTER CENTRE BEN Carson has inked a three year-extension that will keep him in Belfast until at least 2028.

Carson, 22, has begun to make a name for himself in the Ulster midfield this term, making his first senior start in October when he scored a second-half try against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

The Lisburn man has earned six more caps to date, scoring two tries in last month’s interpro defeat to Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

Advertisement

Playmaker Carson previously worked under Ulster boss Richie Murphy with Ireland U20s, for whom he formed a centre pairing with current provincial teammate Jude Postlethwaite.

Carson began his career playing mini rugby with Lisburn RFC and would go on to play in the same Wallace High School team as Nathan Doak. At AIL level, he has represented Banbridge RFC and more recently Ballynahinch RFC.

“I’m so excited for what the future holds,” Carson said upon confirmation of his contract extension. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was young to play for Ulster and this season I have earned more opportunities to stake my claim.

“I want to keep developing my game and establish myself within the team in the months ahead.”

Ulster’s general manager Bryn Cunningham added: “We’re delighted to secure Ben’s future for the next three years and are excited to see how he grows in the Ulster jersey.

“He is a tenacious centre, who is busy around the park and has undoubtedly been one of the biggest improvers in our squad over the last 6-12 months.

“That growth has translated into strong recent performances and Ben putting his hand up for selection every week.”