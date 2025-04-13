Destiny Strother earns MVP as Killester claim back-to-back Super League titles

KILLESTER MADE IT back-to-back Women’s Super League titles with an 83-63 win over Utility Trust St. Paul’s in today’s final at the National Basketball Arena.

It was just a five-point game at the halfway stage before Killester really turned the game in their favour at the start of the third quarter thanks to a 10-point run, while defensively they were containing the threat of the likes of Gracen Kerr and Callie Cavanaugh

Back-to-back threes from Destiny Strother and a Samantha Haiby layup had Killester 56-35 up with three minutes to go.

Utility Trust St. Paul’s scored just four points in the third quarter overall but, to their credit, started the fourth with back-to-back three’s from Kerr.

Killester responded in kind and Strother also picked up the game MVP following her 20-point performance.

“We haven’t had our best season to date, I think our talent is still there this year, but we didn’t always match it with our work ethic. I think we righted a wrong that we didn’t get right in January (in the Paudie O’Connor National Cup final),” Killester captain Michelle Clarke said.

“When you play a Kerry team there’s one thing guaranteed, and that’s that they have a ‘never-say-die’ attitude and we needed to match that today and I thought we did for enough time to come away with a nice win.

“Delighted to come out with the result that we did and hopefully we can look forward to our men’s side raising the trophy today.”

The men’s side are currently in action against UCC Demons.