SUCCESS AT INTERNATIONAL level has not diluted Nick Timoney’s desire to deliver even more, both on and off the pitch, when it comes to turning out for Ulster as we reach this stage of the season.

“There should be an onus on lads away on international duty to come back and make sure that you’re not just cruising and thinking it’s all going to happen for you,” said the Ulster backrower who recently impressed during his first Six Nations campaign.

“You need to come back and really make both yourself aware and everyone else aware that you’re trying to take things up a gear and push levels in training and push levels in the game.

“And be on top of all the details straight away and not be slow in any way to get back in.”

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The 30-year-old continued: “If you’re an international player, you’re meant to be one of the bigger players, one of the better players and one of the leaders.

“Certainly, with the experience and the profile, some of the lads like me and the others coming back in, we have no reason not to be leading things from the front.

“I wouldn’t say I’m doing anything massively different (back at Ulster) but (I’m) just trying to make sure I bring the same energy, same enthusiasm and try and make my presence felt back in the team.”

Timoney feels that those who have been in Ireland camp ought to be bringing better versions of themselves back to their clubs.

“When you come back here, and you’ve lived all that (in Ireland camp) for eight weeks, and you’ve had all that given to you, I think there’s an obligation to try and bring elements of that back in.

“And a lot of it is off the pitch because on the pitch, you’re constantly trying to push all areas, but off the pitch it’s an incredibly important part as a player who’s been around to try and pass that on.”

Ulster’s first knockout game of the season brings the Ospreys to Belfast for tonight’s (SAT) Challenge Cup round of 16 tie, and Timoney believes the province can produce a performance appropriate to the new dynamic of sudden death.

“You must deal with the fact that ultimately if you slip up, you’re out, but that’s the challenge for us.

“We have to show genuine belief in what we’re doing and (knowledge) that when we do it well, it wins us games.”