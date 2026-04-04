Rob Downey: 'I've plenty bad memories against Limerick...it took us a while to get over the line'

IF THERE IS a theory to pull the handbrake up in Limerick tomorrow, treat the league final with caution given the upcoming championship assignments, then Robert Downey doesn’t subscribe to it.

A hurling final with silverware on offer is an opportunity he wants to seize, rather than saving some fuel in the tank for what’s coming down the road in April.

“We definitely don’t think about it like that anyway. You could get injured in the morning getting out of bed. It’s a great thing to be able to play games all the time. We’re there now so trying to gear up for that and put our best foot.

“The league is a great grounding area to find a bit of form. Obviously teams are working on different styles of play, so it’s definitely a competition where you’ll try to build your form and try to get into good habits. I think it definitely did give us a bit of a help last year, gave us a good boost.”

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Downey appreciates the simple act of getting out onto the pitch in the full of his health. Last season was messy and interrupted with various ailments sidelining him.

“I kind of had three different injuries. It was a bit strange. I got a bang into the knee against Clare and it just kind of swelled up at half-time. It probably came at the wrong time. Had it happened in the second half, I’d have been alright. When I went in at half-time, I probably cooled down a small bit, and it just completely swelled up.

“I picked up a dead leg against Tipp and just got myself right back for the Limerick game and then just on the Thursday before the Limerick game, I kind of nicked the hamstring. We tried not to think too much about it going into the Limerick game but probably knew it wasn’t right.

Robert Downey in action for Cork against Limerick. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“One injury and you could miss three games in Munster, which can be very, very frustrating. But at the same time, I think the way the Munster championship is structured is very, very good. You’re playing big games week on week in full stadiums. The atmosphere is brilliant and everyone is out baying for blood. Injuries are a disaster but they’re part and parcel of it. You can’t really control them.”

Downey has been manning the central defensive spot again this spring, the change seeing his younger brother Eoin alongside him in that line.

“He still gives out to me! It’s grand, I can just hear him a bit louder now. Ah no, it’s grand. In fairness, he’s doing well so far. It’s like any of us – no matter what jersey you’re given, you just try to do your best and that’s all you can do.”

Sunday is the latest instalment of Cork’s rivalry with Limerick. It is one that was skewed in Limerick’s favour during the early part of Downey’s career, when there was no disputing who was the superior force.

Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty and Robert Downey of Cork. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Over the past few years the competitiveness between the pair has increased with an array of epic encounters served up.

“Well, I’ve plenty of bad memories against Limerick, to be honest,” recalls Downey.

“It took us a while to get over the line. They hammered us in the 2021 All-Ireland final and they beat us in Munster as well for a couple of years before and after that as well. 2024 was probably our first big win over them.

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“I don’t know what it is but whatever way we match up, it just creates a great spectacle and a really fast, hard, free-flowing game with lots of scores, which is exactly what everybody wants.

“Both teams really don’t want to lose to each other, which also adds to it as well. Whatever it is, I don’t know, but long may it continue.”

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