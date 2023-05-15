'Absolute disgrace' - Cork U20 star echoes recent objections of eligibility rule

CORK U20 STAR BEN Cunningham has added his voice to the recent criticisms of a rule which prevents players at his age grade from playing in the senior inter-county championship within a seven-day window.

Cunningham, who was speaking after scoring nine points against Clare to help his county to a third Munster U20 hurling title in four years, slammed the rule as an “absolute disgrace.” He also urged the GAA to review the rule which impacts his teammate Eoin Downey, as well as Clare corner-back Adam Hogan.

Downey is now likely to miss the All-Ireland too with the match scheduled for decision on Saturday, May 27, sandwiched between the Cork seniors’ games against Clare (21 May) and Limerick (28 May).

“I just have to comment on the situation with Eoin Downey,” Cunningham told TG4 after his side’s thrilling victory at the Gaelic Grounds.

He was echoing the views of Cork U20 boss Ben O’Connor, who voiced his frustration towards this rule, as did Down U20 football manager Conor Laverty.

“In my opinion, it’s an absolute disgrace. Adam Hogan is the same the other side [with Clare].

“The best players at our age want to be playing in these games, in the Munster final. I don’t see why they can’t do it. Eoin would have had no problem playing today and playing again in six days time.

“The GAA need to look at it. Ben [O'Connor] said it a couple of weeks ago – the people up there don’t know what they’re doing if they won’t allow two players play in a Munster final.”

Cork U20 manager Ben O’Connor compared it to the GAA implementing restrictions around penalties in response to Anthony Nash’s run-up technique.

“He’s being punished for being good. That’s the problem,” said O’Connor. “He’s too good for playing with the 20s so he’ll play with senior.

“If you’re too good for something… That’s like they got rid of Anthony Nash’s penalty because he got very good at them. There was never an issue.

“We’re trying to punish everything good in our game all the time.”

O’Connor added: “It depends on what the rules are for the next game depending on when it’s played.

“We’re hoping after this that everyone stands up and sees that you should have all your star players.

“Eoin Downey was playing college hurling Thursday in January and February and he was playing senior league with Cork on Sunday.

“If he can’t manage it at this time of year, I don’t know where we’re going. Look, that’s out of our hands. We’re just hoping that everyone sees sense.”

The victory marked huge development in this Cork team from their minor campaign three years ago, where they were eliminated at the semi-final stage in a 12-point loss to Limerick.

Additional reporting by Stephen Barry

