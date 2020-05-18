World Cup-winning ex-All Black Franks joins Scarlets coaching team

FORMER ALL BLACKS tighthead prop Ben Franks has been appointed scrum coach of Pro14 side Scarlets.

The 36-year-old will retire from playing with Northampton to move into coaching with the Welsh region.

Franks, who won the 2015 World Cup with New Zealand, earned 47 Test caps before moving to England, initially with London Irish. He joined Northampton in 2018.

Franks won 47 caps for the All Blacks. Source: David Davies

The Kiwi will be part of a new-look Scarlets coaching team, with Glenn Delaney coming in as head coach after the departure of Brad Mooar to joined the All Blacks set-up under Ian Foster.

Former Scarlets lock Richard Kelly is the new forwards coach for the Welsh region, Richard Whiffin has been named attack coach, while Dai Flanagan is backs coach.

The addition of Franks is an intriguing one as the two-time Super Rugby winner makes a full-time move into coaching.

“Coaching is something I had always planned to do when I finished playing and I was delighted when this opportunity came with the Scarlets,” said Franks.

“I had always known I was going to retire this season so before the coronavirus I had planned on taking some time off, doing some travelling and upskilling. Glenn then got in touch and it’s an opportunity I’m excited to be taking.

“I have learned a lot from previous coaches and from playing over here for the last four or five years and I’m excited to be working alongside Glenn and the other coaches, who I’m sure will push me and help me develop as a coach.

“There is a great mix of experienced internationals and youth in the squad at the Scarlets. I’m looking forward to linking up with everyone.”

Scarlets boss Delaney welcomed Franks to the Welsh region:

“Ben’s playing record speaks for itself He is a double World Cup winner and has close to 50 caps for the All Blacks,” said Delaney.

“I know him well from my days with my original club Linwood back in New Zealand and also with Irish and he is the ultimate professional.

“He started his senior coaching journey as a player coach with London Irish and has continued to coach club rugby outside of his playing commitments.”