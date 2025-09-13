Ben Griffin leads PGA Procore Championship in Ryder Cup tune-up

BEN GRIFFIN LED the charge of US Ryder Cup players at the PGA Procore Championship on Friday, firing a six-under par 66 to seize a three-shot lead over Russell Henley and amateur Jackson Koivun.

Griffin, a captain’s pick to make his Ryder Cup debut when the Americans host Europe at Bethpage Black this month, is looking more than ready for the biennial match play showdown.

He carded six birdies without a bogey at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, to build a 14-under par total of 130 heading into the weekend.

“I wouldn’t even say my mindset’s been Ryder Cup,” Griffin said, although 10 of US captain Keegan Bradley’s players are in the field this week.

“I’ve been pretty focused on this golf tournament. Without a doubt, off the golf course hanging out with the guys and stuff, there’s been some Ryder Cup presence, but once I get on the first tee, I’m thinking I’m trying to play well here … trying to hit a lot of fairways and simple stuff.”

So far, it’s working.

Griffin teed off on 10 and birdied the par-five 12th, 15th and 18th, with a 21-foot birdie putt at the par-three 17th for good measure.

He picked up two more birdies coming in and said that while he’s not looking ahead too much, just being selected by Bradley has him playing with less pressure.

“It’s not like on the golf course I felt anxious, but definitely in between rounds I was more anxious,” he said. “I really have nothing to lose this week.”

World number four Henley, also Ryder Cup bound, had six birdies in a four-under 68 for an 11-under total of 133.

He was joined in second by top-ranked amateur Koivun, who carded a six-under par 66.

Koivun’s round was highlighted by an eagle at the par-five 12th, where he landed his 270 yard second shot from the fairway within three feet of the pin.

He added five birdies with two bogeys — one when he was out of bounds off the tee.

“I was pretty pleased with my iron shots … my approaches are pretty good,” said the 20-year-old Auburn University star who led the United States to victory over Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup amateur match play last week.

“A little disappointed in my driver, but still put me in some spots where I could still score from, so can’t be too mad about that, and my putting was pretty good today, too,” added Koivun, who is trying to improve on his best PGA Tour finish of fifth at the Wyndham Championship.

“It’s just all learning,” Koivun said of his PGA Tour experiences. “I’m trying to do it as quickly as I can before I turn pro, whether that’s the end of this year, end of next year.”

US Ryder Cupper J.J. Spaun, the reigning US Open champion, was five shots off the pace, sharing fourth place with Lanto Griffin after carding a 68 for 135. Griffin signed for a two-under 70.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who will spearhead the US challenge at Bethpage Black, was in a group sharing 13th after carding a four-under 68 for 138.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Séamus Power is tied on 26th place, hitting three under in round two to go four under par.

