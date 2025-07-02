Ireland's Ben Healy confirmed for Tour de France

IRELAND’S BEN HEALY has been confirmed to ride at the Tour de France with EF Education-EasyPost.

Healy’s inclusion on the Tour comes after it was announced yesterday that Cork’s Eddie Dunbar would be making his Tour de France debut this year. The 2025 race gets underway in Lille on Saturday.

Harry Sweeny, Neilson Powless, Vincenzo Albanese, Michael Valgren, Alex Baudin, Kasper Asgreen, and Marijn van den Berg will all join Healy on the EF Education-EasyPost team.

“I would love to win a stage at the Tour de France,” Healy said following the team announcement.

“Last year was my first experience at the Tour and it was just massive. I am really proud of the way we raced last year. We were always part of the action.

“We’ve got a really balanced team that can go for it almost every day at the Tour. This spring gave me a lot of confidence. I got my best results in the Ardennes and at Strade and had the win in the Basque Country. Since the Dauphiné, I have been working hard up at altitude in Andorra. Now it’s time to race.”